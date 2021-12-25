ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $30.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.