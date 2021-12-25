AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ABCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.