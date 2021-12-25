AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 513,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

