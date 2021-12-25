ABB’s (ABB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

