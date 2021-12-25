ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.77. 837,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. ABB has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.