8,800 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,513 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $24.56 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

