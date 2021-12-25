81 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $698.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $635.32 and a 200 day moving average of $617.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

