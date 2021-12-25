8,085 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,085 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $59.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

