$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.18. 827,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

