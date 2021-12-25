$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $609.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $608.50 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.18. 225,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

