6,017 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.62 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

