6 Meridian Takes $479,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

