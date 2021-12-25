6 Meridian Sells 34,669 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

6 Meridian lessened its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,060 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 170,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NML opened at $5.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

