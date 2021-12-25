6 Meridian Raises Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 183.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE STC opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

