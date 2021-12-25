6 Meridian Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EMD opened at $12.73 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

