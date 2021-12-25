6 Meridian Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,388,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,045,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 292,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.