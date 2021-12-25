591 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $403.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

