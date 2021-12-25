561,676 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 561,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,882,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 176.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.