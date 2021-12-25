5,493 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,036.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

JEPI opened at $62.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

