5,203 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 835,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,493,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,151,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 32.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.