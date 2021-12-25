$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $433.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,322. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

