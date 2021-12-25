$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,365. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

