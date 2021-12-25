$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,365. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.