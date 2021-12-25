3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report sales of $144.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $590,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 1,006,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

