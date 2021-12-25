268 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 264.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 57.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

