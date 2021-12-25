$256.05 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post sales of $256.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.90 million to $262.97 million. AZEK posted sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after buying an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 598,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,481. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

