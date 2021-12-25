25,411 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

