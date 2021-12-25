2,449 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

