232,502 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $39,180,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.91 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

