$23.31 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report $23.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $420.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

