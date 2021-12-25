22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.41. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1,299,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.