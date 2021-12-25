2,190 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

