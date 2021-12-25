$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.05 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 262,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

