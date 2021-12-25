19,110 Shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

