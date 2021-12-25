14,934 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,908,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

