13,711 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

