12,560 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 745.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

