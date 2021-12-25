1,054 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

