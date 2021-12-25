$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $779.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

