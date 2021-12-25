$1.17 EPS Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a one year low of $133.62 and a one year high of $325.12.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

