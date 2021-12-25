$1.12 EPS Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,031. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.