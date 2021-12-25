0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.94 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $1.39 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00210525 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

