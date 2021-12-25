$0.90 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.66. 716,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 185.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.