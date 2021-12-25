-$0.76 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 94.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.