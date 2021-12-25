-$0.76 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $20.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 94.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
