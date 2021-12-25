$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $39.57. 930,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,812. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 29.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

