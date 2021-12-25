-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 366,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.