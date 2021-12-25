-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $13.73 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

