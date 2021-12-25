$0.61 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Trimble also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 835,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

