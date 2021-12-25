-$0.47 EPS Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.63). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

