$0.38 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

CVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,303. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.