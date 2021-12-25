$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

